Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.45. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 13,742 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,361,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.