Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Harley-Davidson worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

