Head to Head Comparison: JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and Ted Baker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $34.95 billion 0.14 $1.47 billion $2.56 3.23 Ted Baker $761.21 million 0.07 $54.03 million N/A N/A

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JFE and Ted Baker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ted Baker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Ted Baker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 2.20% 4.19% 1.78% Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JFE beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 532 stores and concessions comprising 195 in the United Kingdom; 113 in Europe; 127 in the United States and Canada; 88 in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and 9 in Australasia. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

