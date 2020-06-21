Head to Head Contrast: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) vs. FCCC (NASDAQ:FCIC)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and FCCC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.23 $33.34 million $0.65 16.78 FCCC N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than FCCC.

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FCCC has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verra Mobility and FCCC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 7 0 2.88 FCCC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than FCCC.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and FCCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.97% 35.20% 8.45% FCCC N/A -61.54% -58.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of FCCC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats FCCC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About FCCC

FCCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage loan business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc. in June 2003. FCCC, Inc. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Carmel, Indiana.

