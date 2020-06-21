Head-To-Head Survey: Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crowdstrike and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 4 19 0 2.75 Dropbox 2 1 10 0 2.62

Crowdstrike currently has a consensus target price of $98.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $27.08, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Crowdstrike.

Profitability

This table compares Crowdstrike and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -23.97% -18.48% -10.15% Dropbox -0.33% 1.98% 0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crowdstrike and Dropbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million 43.16 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -104.21 Dropbox $1.66 billion 5.80 -$52.70 million N/A N/A

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Crowdstrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Crowdstrike shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dropbox beats Crowdstrike on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

