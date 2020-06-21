Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.86% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $32,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $147,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after buying an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,124,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,638,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

HR stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

