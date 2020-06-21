Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.01, approximately 1,434,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,220,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

HRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. FIX assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

