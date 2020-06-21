Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

