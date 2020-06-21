Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.28

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 244862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

