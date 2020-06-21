Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $777.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.30 million and the highest is $797.40 million. Hub Group posted sales of $921.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

