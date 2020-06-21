HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.58

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $221.58 and last traded at $221.11, with a volume of 137469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

