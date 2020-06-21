IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

IAA stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

