II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.90

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 461129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of II-VI by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of II-VI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

