Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.65

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 2104197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunomedics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

