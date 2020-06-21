Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.22

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.22 and last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 193744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

