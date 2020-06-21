Independent Research Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €42.20 Price Target

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €42.20 ($47.42) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($47.47) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.00 ($43.81).

FRA OSR opened at €42.02 ($47.21) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($89.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.31.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

