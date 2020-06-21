Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stake Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577,056 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of IR stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 363.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

