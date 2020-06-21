Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 6,576 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $152,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

