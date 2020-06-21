International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.16

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

