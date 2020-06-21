Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

IDXG stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 113.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

