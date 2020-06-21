Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,412 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after buying an additional 980,201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

