Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Invesco also reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.