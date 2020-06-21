Irving Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Irving Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Irving Resources in a report on Sunday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Irving Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

About Irving Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

