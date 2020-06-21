iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.21

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.21 and last traded at $134.72, with a volume of 1503610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

