Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Jabil worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 198,981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 92,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $83,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $4,008,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus cut their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE:JBL opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

