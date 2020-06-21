Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.83% of Jabil worth $30,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.