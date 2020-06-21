Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 348.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,179 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 298,491 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tripadvisor worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,237,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,099.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,808 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 282,359 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

