Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.90% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.