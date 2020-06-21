Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 112.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,006,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,412 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,484,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

