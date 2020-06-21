Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,744,538 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744,538 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $11,890,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 289,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $116,000.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,854.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,147,507 shares of company stock valued at $150,815,267 in the last three months.

NYSE SNAP opened at $22.66 on Friday. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.99.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

