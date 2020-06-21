Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $38,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,732 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rollins by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.85 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

