Jefferies Financial Group Raises Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 500

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($6.24)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boohoo Group to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 415 ($5.28) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 394.29 ($5.02).

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 413 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 77.92. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

