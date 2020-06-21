Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 7.9%

Kane Biotech Inc (CVE:KNE) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 164,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 84,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

About Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

