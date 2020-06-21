Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.33

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 27070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

