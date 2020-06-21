Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Kemper worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

KMPR stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

