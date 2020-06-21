Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

