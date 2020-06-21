KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) vs. Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

KKR & Co Inc has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KKR & Co Inc and Brightsphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co Inc 0 4 11 0 2.73 Brightsphere Investment Group 1 5 2 0 2.13

KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus target price of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.61%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than KKR & Co Inc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co Inc and Brightsphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co Inc $4.22 billion 4.21 $2.01 billion $1.67 19.04 Brightsphere Investment Group $819.50 million 0.99 $223.90 million $1.77 5.69

KKR & Co Inc has higher revenue and earnings than Brightsphere Investment Group. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co Inc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KKR & Co Inc pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. KKR & Co Inc pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brightsphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co Inc and Brightsphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co Inc 47.50% 4.37% 2.11% Brightsphere Investment Group 25.64% 1,914.29% 11.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of KKR & Co Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats KKR & Co Inc on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. It also seeks to make impact investments focused on identifying and investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

