Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.17

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 27435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Koninklijke DSM’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

