Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LKFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock valued at $238,733. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

