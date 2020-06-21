Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (CVE:LHR)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 250,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 81,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $587,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Lakeview Hotel Investment Company Profile (CVE:LHR)

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

