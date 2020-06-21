Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 107.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

