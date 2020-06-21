Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.04. Leap Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 68,233 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

