Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 4,015 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $8,307,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

