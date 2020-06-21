Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 5,100 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,347.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

