Legal & General Group Plc Buys 21,305 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of Main Street Capital worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $10,386,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, Director Arthur L. French acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

