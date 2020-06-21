Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,395 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

NFG opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

