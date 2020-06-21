Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Selective Insurance Group worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $19,501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 956,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,522,000 after buying an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 218,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 77,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.