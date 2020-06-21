Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Power Integrations worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after buying an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,409,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $122.45.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $864,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,260.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,667 shares of company stock worth $8,030,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

