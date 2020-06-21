Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.15 Million Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of Eagle Materials worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $69.98 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

