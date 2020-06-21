Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNKN. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Shares of DNKN opened at $64.09 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.